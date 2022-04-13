Richard Darin Venosdel Sells 4,754 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $717.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $677.66 and its 200-day moving average is $661.41. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

