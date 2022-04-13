Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $388.75 million, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 299.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

