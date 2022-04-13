Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ring Energy, Inc. is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Texas and Kansas. Ring Energy, Inc. is based in TULSA, United States. “
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $388.75 million, a PE ratio of -129.29 and a beta of 2.13.
Ring Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ring Energy (REI)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ring Energy (REI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.