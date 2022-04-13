RMR Wealth Builders Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RMR Wealth Builders lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.62.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $80.48. 195,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,268,894. The company has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $78.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

