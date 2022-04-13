RMR Wealth Builders Invests $206,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.36. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,722. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.45. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

