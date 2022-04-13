ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Tops $34,877.00

ROAD (ROAD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. ROAD has a total market cap of $63,460.29 and approximately $34,877.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ROAD has traded down 7% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00043877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.09 or 0.07547047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,720.18 or 0.99853758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00040887 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

