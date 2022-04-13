Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.06. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.94 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

