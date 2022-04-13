Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

