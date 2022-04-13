Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.
