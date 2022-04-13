Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,515 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,515 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.