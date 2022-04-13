Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $346,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.12.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

