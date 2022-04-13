Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Telefónica from €4.60 ($5.00) to €4.80 ($5.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.02) to €4.30 ($4.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.57) to €4.00 ($4.35) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.48.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

