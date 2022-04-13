Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEF. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Telefónica by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TEF opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telefónica (TEF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.