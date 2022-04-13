Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 610.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

