Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $116,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.