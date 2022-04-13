Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlas by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlas by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,078,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atlas by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 407,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Atlas stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. Atlas Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.37%.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

