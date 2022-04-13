Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.38 ($3.02).

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 118.75 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.71. Melrose Industries has a 1 year low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 204.06 ($2.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.35.

In related news, insider David Lis bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £46,550 ($60,659.37). Also, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($25,951.52). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

