Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.10% from the company’s current price.

IMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($26.97) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685.50 ($21.96).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,454.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,623.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,150.09 ($14.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($24.47).

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 36,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.31), for a total value of £539,640.66 ($703,206.49). Also, insider Caroline Dowling acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,433 ($18.67) per share, with a total value of £18,629 ($24,275.48). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,540.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.