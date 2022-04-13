Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGLD opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.84.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

