Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 61,226 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,925,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGI. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

