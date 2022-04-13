Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 847 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

STRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $770.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.20. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

