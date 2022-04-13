Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 78,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ODC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $199.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.05.

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is 142.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

