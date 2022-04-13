Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $753,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 37.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Union Gaming Research increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.65.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

