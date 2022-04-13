Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,972 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 107,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 36,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $629.26 million, a PE ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 0.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.