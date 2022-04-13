Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HXL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 524.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

HXL stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.38 and a beta of 1.27. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

