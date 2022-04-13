Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

