Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,156 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nelnet in the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Nelnet by 34.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNI opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.49. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $394.49 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Nelnet Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.