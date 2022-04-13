Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,274 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $72.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.88.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

