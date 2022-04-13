Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,419 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,419 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Inogen worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 21.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 254.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 139.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inogen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

INGN stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $710.01 million, a P/E ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

