Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,687 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $520,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $283.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.51 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.