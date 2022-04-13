Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $72.39.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

