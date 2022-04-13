Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 3,006 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 5.7% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $98,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Home Depot stock opened at $306.29 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.26. The company has a market cap of $316.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

