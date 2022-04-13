SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $2,441.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,787.90 or 0.99937431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.62 or 0.00260274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00116393 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00327046 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012435 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00136872 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004402 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

