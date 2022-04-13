Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €136.00 ($147.83) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.94% from the stock’s current price.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.70 ($138.80).

EPA:SAF opened at €101.54 ($110.37) on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a one year high of €92.36 ($100.39). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

