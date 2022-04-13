Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 608 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.16.

C stock opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.04 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.