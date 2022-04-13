Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in FedEx by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $204.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.54. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

