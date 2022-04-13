Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

NASDAQ GFGDU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.96.

About Growth for Good Acquisition (Get Rating)

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies.

