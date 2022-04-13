Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.27.

