Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98.

