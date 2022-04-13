Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONCU opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

