Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 10,098 Shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VELOU – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Velocity Acquisition were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VELOU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Velocity Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.