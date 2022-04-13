Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $175.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.