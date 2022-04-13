Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,030,000.

Shares of CRECU stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

