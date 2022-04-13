SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Downgraded by DA Davidson to Neutral

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

SAIL opened at $64.11 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,799,000 after buying an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

