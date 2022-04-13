Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901. Samsonite International has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsonite International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

