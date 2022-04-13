Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,758,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $6,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $3,473,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

