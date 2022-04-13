Sanders Morris Harris LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. 125,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,048,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

