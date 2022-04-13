Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $205,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,425. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.17 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

