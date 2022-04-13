Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in March

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRAFF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 651,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,686. Sandfire Resources America has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

