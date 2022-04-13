Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

OTCMKTS SCHYY traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,278. Sands China has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

