Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading Up 0.4%

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.56). 733,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 320,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.54).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £716.98 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.77.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is 0.20%.
About Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI)
Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
