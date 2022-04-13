Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

