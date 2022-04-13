Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 84,717 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,244. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.24.

